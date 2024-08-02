iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $513,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 37.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,170,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,151,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.12. 2,692,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.90.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.