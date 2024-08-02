iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $513,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 37.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,170,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,151,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.12. 2,692,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.