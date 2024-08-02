iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $602,000 Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $200,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,326,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,678,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE KIM traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,916,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,120. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

