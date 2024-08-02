iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,221 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,697 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

