iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $975,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 53,770.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.82. 477,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.73. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

