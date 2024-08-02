iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,164 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,479. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

