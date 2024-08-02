iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 28,143 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 137.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.97. 2,813,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,297. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $149.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

