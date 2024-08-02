iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,981 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,483. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.56.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

