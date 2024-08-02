iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,294 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 803.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $728,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,086,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 2,851.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 332,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,689,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Shares of MNDY traded down $14.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.96. The stock had a trading volume of 402,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,814. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.28, a P/E/G ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.58. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $251.48.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

