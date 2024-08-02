iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 151.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

