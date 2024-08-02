iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,909 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $626.41. 337,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,473. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $636.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

