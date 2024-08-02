iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,855,582 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Chevron Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $7.89 on Thursday, hitting $152.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,685,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average is $155.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

