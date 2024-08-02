iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 112,368 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,368 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,724,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,091,441. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

