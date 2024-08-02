iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,455 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $1,807,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $2,548,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $78.19 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

