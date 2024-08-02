iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 241 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GWW traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $937.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $925.13 and its 200-day moving average is $943.81. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $997.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

