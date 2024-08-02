iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,591 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.35 and its 200-day moving average is $134.12. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

