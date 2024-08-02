iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,920 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

CTRA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.32. 6,974,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

