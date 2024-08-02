iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,829,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,308.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 189,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 183,964 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.31.

Shares of GWRE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.96. The company had a trading volume of 633,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,697. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,147.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $153.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

