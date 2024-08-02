iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.88 Million Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.91.

CPAY traded down $10.19 on Friday, reaching $274.71. The company had a trading volume of 267,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,080. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.90. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

