iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $105,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Insulet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PODD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insulet Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ PODD traded down $5.46 on Friday, reaching $191.79. The stock had a trading volume of 502,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,137. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $269.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

