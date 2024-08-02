iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $869,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE DTE traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.56. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $123.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.