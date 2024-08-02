IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.57.

IGM Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$38.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$30.34 and a 12-month high of C$41.18.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$811.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$796.65 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.8664564 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

