Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $243.08. The stock had a trading volume of 501,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,093. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.86 and a 200 day moving average of $251.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

