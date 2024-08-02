Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.30-10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.300-10.400 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $242.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.13. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.00.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

