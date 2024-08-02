Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) PT Raised to $65.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $55.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.40. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

