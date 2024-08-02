Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Price Target Raised to $37.50 at Piper Sandler

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $37.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $41,633.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 524.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

