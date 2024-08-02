ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.81

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.8143 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ING Groep to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.09. 3,013,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,609. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

