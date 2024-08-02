Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $58,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $6.23 on Thursday, reaching $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 424,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

