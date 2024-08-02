Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.17.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $125.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,554 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,019. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

