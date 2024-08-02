Innodata (INOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect Innodata to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INOD stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. 91,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $493.64 million, a PE ratio of 287.55 and a beta of 2.33. Innodata has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $21.58.

INOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Innodata in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Innodata in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

