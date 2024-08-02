Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $199,578.00 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,578.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,241,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,252,586. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $35,490.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $850,961.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $148,866.90.

On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $242,825.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36.

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,868,280.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $842,714.20.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $362,226.61.

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 62,292 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 333,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 129,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 49,831 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.