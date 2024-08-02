Insider Buying: Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) EVP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Benke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at $118,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ RVSB remained flat at $4.57 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,852. The firm has a market cap of $96.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Riverview Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.