Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells 991 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,282.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $75,210.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $95,922.50.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $98,515.00.

Enliven Therapeutics stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. 261,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $27.67.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

