Insider Selling: National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Director Sells $807,607.80 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $807,607.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NBHC opened at $39.90 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group boosted their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

