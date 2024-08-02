Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $41,800.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at $524,498.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 45,465 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $93,657.90.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $37,674.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 63,543 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $130,263.15.

On Monday, July 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 66,996 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $119,922.84.

On Friday, July 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $212,213.38.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $708.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $61,075.04.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35.

TDUP stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.78. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. On average, research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 117.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

