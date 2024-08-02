Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells 2,412 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total transaction of $953,463.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Winmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ WINA traded down $12.60 on Friday, reaching $365.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,441. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $330.25 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.12.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Winmark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 27,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Winmark

Winmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.