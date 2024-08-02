Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $16,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.47. 366,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,246. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $287.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day moving average is $183.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.