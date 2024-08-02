Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.21

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Intact Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IFC opened at C$250.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$231.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$224.65. The company has a market cap of C$44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$188.22 and a twelve month high of C$263.74.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$242.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$254.00.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

