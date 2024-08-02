Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Raised to $15.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of IAS traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 1,532,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,577. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $218,311. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 91,396 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at $2,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,649,000 after buying an additional 780,469 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth about $11,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

