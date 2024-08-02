Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $11.45. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 96,992 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IAS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $218,311. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 13.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.