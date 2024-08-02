Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.87.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Intel by 60.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

