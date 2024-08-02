Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $150.04 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.23.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.29.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

