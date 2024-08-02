InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.00

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.38, with a volume of 64437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.