Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 3.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 139,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 404,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TILE. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Monday, June 17th.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $188,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,933 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Interface by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,430,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $990.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

