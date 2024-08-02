International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.30. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IFF shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.