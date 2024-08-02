Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $448.38. The company had a trading volume of 467,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,821. The firm has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $468.78.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,223.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,771 shares of company stock worth $6,239,210. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

