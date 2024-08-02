Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.57

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 13418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

