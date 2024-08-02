Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.57

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 13418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

