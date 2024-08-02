Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.57

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 13418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.