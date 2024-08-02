Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. 110,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,132. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $381.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.