Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.18

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.18 and last traded at $58.70, with a volume of 16872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $811.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 369.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 124,654 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,917,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 607.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 230,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

