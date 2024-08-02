Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.43

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 48570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.