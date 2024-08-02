Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 2nd (AMZN, BKNG, CNK, INTC, IR, LMAT, MAR, MCS, MGM, NVTS)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 2nd:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $221.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra. Cfra currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $79.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $58.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $89.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $88.00 to $72.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.