Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 2nd (AMZN, BKNG, CNK, INTC, IR, LMAT, MAR, MCS, MGM, NVTS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 2nd:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $221.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra. Cfra currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $79.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $58.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $89.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $88.00 to $72.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.